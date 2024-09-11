Rameshwaram Cafe blast case | Security heightened at BJP State office in Bengaluru

A day after the NIA charge sheet mentioned about the accused in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case planning an attack at the BJP State office in Bengaluru, tight security has been provided at the BJP State office in Malleswaram in Bengaluru since Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

A team of police personnel have been deployed at the office and a door framed metal detector has been installed at the entrance to check on people visiting the office. In addition to this, a platoon of armed reserve police has been deployed.

A security audit has been done to check the CCTV cameras within and around the office building. Policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed and the local intelligence network has been reviewed to keep an eye on any suspicious activity.

City police commissioner B. Dayananda said that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure security, while refuting to comment further.

According to the NIA charge sheet, the accused involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast had also planned to target the BJP State office which led the city police to review security at the BJP office.

