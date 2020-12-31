Security heightened as prohibitory orders kick in

Bengaluru

31 December 2020 15:29 IST

Women safety islands have also been put up at major junctions manned by women police personnel to help women in distress .

Security in and around the city has been hieghtened from noon on Thursday with over 200 checkpoints put up at strategic locations across the city and also at the entry and exit of the city to conduct radom vehicle checks ahead of New Year celebrations.

Patrolling has also been intensified on NICE road and ring roads to enforce prohibitory orders which commenced from noon on Thursday as per the revised orders the city police put out on Wednesday night. It was earlier supposed to begin at 6 p.m.

Women safety islands have also been put up at major junctions manned by women police personnel to help women in distress .

Advertising

Advertising

The jurisdictional police are conducting random checks at public places to keep an eye on groups and gatherings.

The CBD area has been turned into a no-man's zone to discourage revelry and enforce COVID-19 guidelines.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant held a meeting with senior police officers to take stock of the security measures .