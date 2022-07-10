Security guards who had killed bank employee mistaking him for a burglar arrested in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have arrested two security guards, who allegedly killed a bank employee mistaking him to be a burglar in the city

In the wee hours of July 6, at around 2:30 a.m., an unidentified person came to Vamshi Citadel Apartment in Anand Nagar, HAL I Stage, and tried to barge into the apartment. After seeing that the gates were closed, he began to climb over the gate to enter the apartment.

Two security guards, posted on night duty, Shyamanath Ray and Ajith, tried to stop the intruder from entering the apartment, but he was allegedly inebriated and did not heed their words.

He reportedly did not answer any of their questions but repeatedly tried to climb the gate and enter the apartment.

One of the security guards allegedly hit him on the back of his head with an iron rod and the intruder collapsed and died, said the police.

The duo had left the body on the road.

The HAL police who registered a case of unnatural death have now arrested the two security guards.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinash, 24, hailing from Odisha. He was an employee of a private bank and had come to Bengaluru for training. He was staying in the room of his elder brother’s friends.

On the night of July 5, he had been out to a party with other friends and was walking back to his flat.

However, his mobile phone got switched off and he lost his way and walked into the wrong apartment, leading to the misunderstanding that he was a burglar.