Security guards feted for averting theft in Whitefield apartment complex in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

02 February 2022 17:58 IST

The two guards were up against a gang of four, but did not back off even after being threatened with a knife

Whitefield police feted two security guards of a private apartment complex who, despite being under attack, foiled a theft and nabbed one among four thieves who had gone to Sanvi Sankalp apartment complex on January 29.

Padam Bora and Jagat Bora were deployed at the apartment complex for night duty. They noticed that a gang had gained entry into the complex. They were stealing footwear and valuables kept at the entrance of apartments.

When confronted, the accused threatened the duo with a knife and told them to stay away. The two guards charged towards the gang. In response, the accused started pelting stones at the security guards. Undeterred, the duo continued their pursuit and managed to pin down one of the accused, police said.

They took his knife and called the police. The accused was handed over to the police. The accused has been identified as Ayyanar S. Raju, 33, a resident of Bannerghatta and a habitual offender. Raju, along with his associates, used to move around the area to burgle apartments and locked houses, police said.