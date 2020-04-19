Security guards enforce social distancing in city apartments

Security guards in their uniforms stationed at the entrance of apartment complexes and buildings have become crucial gatekeepers for residents. They ensure that tradesmen and delivery agents do not enter the premises. “They play a critical role in enforcing the lockdown and social distancing in large residential colonies and even on the streets to some extent,” said a senior police officer.

Most security guards have families in other parts of the State and country. Their lives, too, have been disrupted by the lockdown with the lack of public transport and inadequate facilities such as food. Several of them are also facing the prospect of no pay during the lockdown.

Bishnu Prasad, a security guard posted at an apartment in Vidyaranyapura, said he used to earlier travel to a room he had rented, but ever since the lockdown was imposed he has been staying in a room in the apartment itself.

“The residents have been kind to provide me food,” he said. He had to shift as he travelled nearly 10 km every day to work by a BMTC bus, which is now off the road. Several other guards face the same issue as buses have gone off the road.

Flt. Lt. K.P. Nagesh, mentor, Karnataka Security Services Association, said agencies usually post guards in the same area they live. “A small percentage of them travel long distances. Most of our guards travel on cycles as they live nearby,” he said, adding that those on the rolls, who lived far from the buildings they were assigned to, have either been shifted to places closer to their residence or given time off.

In most apartments, security guards are now given the task of enforcing social distancing, as the associations have imposed several restrictions on movement of residents in the common areas and are levying fine on violators. This is turning out to be tricky for the guards.

Many said night shifts were becoming more difficult. Selva Kumar, a security guard, wishes he had his daily dose of tea and cigarettes to keep him awake. “Usually, we smoke and drink several cups of tea to keep ourselves awake but we don’t have the luxury now,” he said, and added that stray dogs, most of them starving, have become more aggressive, but they seem to be keeping mischief makers also at bay,” he said.