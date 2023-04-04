Security guards at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park told to keep a check on ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by couples  

April 04, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Apart from ensuring that general rules like vacating the park on time and the ban on littering are followed, security guards at Cubbon Park are now also tasked with keeping an eye on “inappropriate behaviour” displayed by couples. Under the new measure taken up by the Horticulture Department, the guards are provided with megaphones to inform people to maintain decorum inside the park.

“We received several complaints from families, especially those who come with children, frequent walkers and senior citizens, that they were feeling uncomfortable walking in the park as couples were often found in indecent situations at some corners of the park. Hence, I instructed the Deputy Director of Cubbon Park to take some action,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department.

He further said another reason why people were being asked to keep away from such places was that there had been sightings of snakes in some remote corners of the park. “We do not want any accidents to happen,” Mr. Kataria said.

It has been almost five days since the security guards were given the megaphones. “One megaphone has been given for each garden inside the park. We do not disturb anyone, but if we see someone displaying inappropriate behaviour, we ask them not to do such things and sit decently,” said a security guard at the park.

Some young couples at the park seemed to agree with the department’s decision, while a few did not. “There are boards inside the park that we should behave appropriately. We think we should also show some responsibility and stick to our limits and not cause embarrassment to anybody who comes to the park,” said a young couple in the park on Tuesday.

“Our intention is not to disturb or trouble anyone in the park. The guards there have even been instructed not to misuse the megaphones or trouble anyone unnecessarily,” said another senior official of the department.