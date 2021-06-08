Security guards arrested for burglary

All six of them are from Nepal

A gang of six persons from Nepal, who were working as security guards, were arrested by the Ramamurthynagar police for allegedly breaking into houses. The police recovered gold valuables worth ₹17 lakh from them.

The accused –– Rajesh Kadka, 26, Sachin Kumar Bhora, 25, Mukesh Kadka, 22, Karan Kadak, 19, Raju Singh, 32, and Eggiraj Kadak, 45 –– were residing in different parts of the city, and working as security guards at various apartment complexes.

According to the police, the accused would recce various areas to identify locked houses.

The gang had broken into the house of Ashok Reddy, a resident of NRI Layout in Ramamurthynagar. Reddy, along with his family, had gone to their hometown on April 28, and returned on May 5. The family found the front door broken, and valuables were missing.

With the arrest of the gang, the police have recovered 340 grams of gold jewellery and silver articles, and solved five cases of burglary at Ramamurthynagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar so far.