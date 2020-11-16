Security guard shoots wife dead

16 November 2020 22:15 IST

A security guard of a cash management company shot his wife dead before shooting himself in an attempt to end his life over a domestic row at their house in Basaveshwaranagar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumithra, who was living with her husband Kalappa in a rented house after marrying off their three children.

According to the police, the couple used to have frequent fights. On Saturday, Sumithra had gone to her children's house after a fight. The children returned with Sumithra to drop her home on Sunday and advised Kalappa to stop fighting.

However, the couple had a fight again after the children left. In the melee, Kalappa took a single barrel gun and fired at Sumithra. Neighbours rushed to their house after hearing the firing sound and took Sumithra to a nearby hospital where she succumbed.

Meanwhile, Kalappa who was at home, attempted to end his life and fired at himself. He was also taken to the hospital before the police could reach the spot.

Police then conducted spot inspection before booking Kalappa for murder and attempt to suicide.

Initial probe revealed that Kalappa was using the gun for work and used the same to kill his wife.

The police are now awaiting Kalappa's recovery to question him to ascertain the reason behind the murder.