Security guard shoots self while on night duty

Bengaluru

18 June 2021 23:25 IST

The 29-year-old hailed from Kodagu dist.

A security guard was found dead with a bullet wound injury on an empty plot of land in Bellandur on Friday morning.

According to the police, the deceased, Jagan, 29, killed himself. He hailed from Kodagu district and worked as a security guard at Star Security Services in the city for the past two years. He was posted on night duty at a software firm when the incident occurred.

A team of forensic experts examined the body and crime scene to ascertain whether the victim shot himself or whether there was foul play involved. “Forensic experts have confirmed that the security guard shot himself in the lower jaw with a single barrel gun, allotted to him by the security agency. The weapon was lying beside him and has been recovered. It is a case of suicide,” said Srinath M. Joshi, DCP (South East).

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call up the State helpline 104 for counselling.)