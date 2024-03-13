GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security guard killed in road accident in Bengaluru

March 13, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old security guard was killed after a goods vehicle knocked him down in Yelahanka police station limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jayadev, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, he was working at a private firm and was returning home from work, when the vehicle knocked down his motorcycle.

Jayadev sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a near-by private hospital where he succumbed to his death.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case against the driver for further investigation.

Karnataka / bengaluru / road accident

