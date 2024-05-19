GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security guard arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting minor girl in Bengaluru

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hebbal police recently arrested a 55-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused Rajesh, a native of Bihar, moved to the city a few years ago and worked as a security guard at a residential apartment, where the victim and her parents live and work as domestic help, said the police.

According to the police, Rajesh lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolates. He then took her inside a washroom and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The victim returned home and informed her parents, who are from Nepal. They approached the Hebbal police.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused has been remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

