Security guard arrested for killing bedridden wife in Bengaluru

December 05, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Talaghattapura police on Monday arrested a 60-year-old security guard who allegedly killed his bedridden wife by drowning her in the flooded cellar of an underconstruction apartment on Sunday.

The accused, Shankarappa, was working as watchman in an underconstruction building on Turahalli 80 Feet Road and living with his family, comprising his wife and two children in the same building. According to the police, Shankarappa’s wife, Shivamma, 50, had a paralytic attack and was bedridden for the last two years.

Shankarappa’s eldest daughter would go to work while his 11-year-old son was staying at home.

Shankarappa used to work and take care of his wife for the last two years. Frustrated with this, he decided to get rid of her and planned to throw her in the cellar which was flooded, according to the police.

As per his plan, he waited for his daughter to go to work and asked the son to go out and play. As soon as the son went out, he carried the bedridden Shivamma to the cellar and dumped her to make it look like accidental death, said the police.

However his son who quickly returned home saw him dumping Shivamma and rushed to a nearby mechanic shop to seek help.

By the time the people came and pulled out Shivamma, she breathed her last. Based on the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and detained Shankarappa, who later confessed to the crime.

The accused has been booked for murder and taken into custody for further investigation, a police officer said.