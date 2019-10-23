Security guard arrested for attempt to rape and murder

The Bagalur police have arrested a security guard of a residential apartment for allegedly attempting to rape a 35-year-old woman and trying to kill her when she resisted. The victim, an HR professional, was alone in her flat in Bidaranahalli in the wee hours of Sunday at the time.

The accused, Suman Deb, was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police have charged him under outraging the modesty and attempt to murder.

The incident occurred when the victim, who had returned home late from work, went to her bedroom around 12 a.m. She noticed the security guard standing in the corner of the room waiting for her. Before she could react, the accused tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he tried to smother her with a pillow while he pulled out a knife to stab her, the police said.

Using all her might, she kicked him and he fell to the ground. She quickly ran towards the main door screaming for someone to help her. However, the accused followed and stopped her.

The victim, who sustained injuries and was bleeding, managed to open the door and scream for help. By the time the neighbours rushed to her aid and barged into the flat, the accused had disappeared from the scene.

Utility area

The victim told the police that the accused had managed to escape from the utility area of the kitchen. She said he had also gained entry from this point.

The Bagalur police arrested Deb within a few hours from his friend’s house where he had taken shelter.