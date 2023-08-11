August 11, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Recently, a gang of three men was arrested by the Suddagunte police for robbing 25 mobile phones from delivery executives who work at night.

In June, after an eight-year-old girl allegedly falsely claimed that a food delivery executive forcibly took her to the terrace of the building, he was thrashed by residents and security guards of the apartment complex.

In May, a delivery executive was stabbed by a trio when he demanded that they pay for their order.

While these are a few incidents from this year, for many years now, delivery executives in Bengaluru have been at the receiving end of theft and assault, especially at night and in areas located on the outskirts. In most cases, these delivery executives have felt helpless in such situations, especially if they are riding smaller electric bikes that are slower than those powered by petrol.

In the backdrop of these incidents, C. K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East division (where the gang of three stole 25 phones), has proposed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that home delivery companies should follow for the safety of the delivery executives (gig workers).

“In the backdrop of these incidents, I will be issuing an advisory to delivery companies regarding some Dos and Don’ts, and how they can collaborate better with the police department. Initially, this will be implemented in South East division,” Mr. Baba said.

Proposed SOP

Real-time tracking system Identification and establishment of safe delivery zones Buddy system Safety training and safety gear for delivery executives Restricting delivery hours Delivery only to verified customers at night Promotion of cashless transaction Emergency hotline Collaboration with law enforcement agencies

Gig workers have welcomed the proposal of an SOP for delivery companies.

Vinay Sarathi, president, United Food Delivery Partners’ Union, said, “While we will be able to comment more once the SOP is made public, we can say with certainty that this intervention will really be helpful. It is true that we get threats, and face untoward incidents in remote areas.”

One of the delivery companies, Zomato, said that they had already been following many of the measures that have been proposed.

A spokesperson of Zomato said, “At Zomato, orders delivered by our delivery partners can be tracked in real time. We provide them with safety training. We have enabled an SOS feature on the delivery partner app — a subset of which is allocation of a fellow delivery partner, or buddy, if and when required. Furthermore, areas that are reported as not safe (based on various factors including delivery partners’ feedback) are black zoned, especially during late-night deliveries. We have an on-call ambulance service that can reach a delivery partner requiring medical assistance in under 20 minutes, anywhere in Bengaluru. We welcome any new initiatives in collaboration with the authorities for bettering our efforts here.”