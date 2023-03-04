ADVERTISEMENT

Section of RTC Employees’ Union calls for indefinite strike from March 24

March 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

They say that the State Government failed to fulfill their demands

The Hindu Bureau

A section of the Employees’ Unions of Road Transport Corporation announced on Saturday, March 4, that they will go on an indefinite strike from March 24 as the State Government failed to fulfill their demands.

State President of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, R. Chandrshekar said that a notice to the Labour Department will be sent on Monday, March 6, intimating about the strike. “Since March 1, we are protesting at Freedom Park demanding the State government to provide salaries to the RTC employees on a par with the government employees as previously promised. But, the Government did not fulfill our demands. Considering the same, we have decided to go on strike from March 24,”he said.

Meanwhile, the League has called off the protest at Freedom Park. The announcement on the strike call was made after holding a meeting under the banner of Sarige Nigamagala Naukarara Samana Manaskra Vedike. The Vedike members said that demand for salaries on a par with government employees is pending for three years and no announcements made on the demand in the recently presented State Budget. The other demands made by the Vedike are holding elections for employee organisations and RTCs should drop the projects that favours privitisation of the corporations.

