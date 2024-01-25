Secondary deals show 80% drop in 2023, Fintech emerges the winner: PrivateCircle Research

January 25, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Fintech saw the highest number of secondary transactions in both 2023 and 2022, according to the Indian Start-ups Deal Report-2023 by Bengaluru-based market intelligence technology company PrivateCircle.

A secondary round takes place when an existing shareholder sells their shares to a third party.

Besides Fintech, SaaS (software as a service) also saw a high frequency of secondary deals in 2023 and 2022.

During the peak 2021 funding peak, e-commerce saw the highest number of secondary deals followed by Fintech, and Media & Entertainment among others.

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Murali Loganathan, Director of Research, PrivateCircle said, “We can see fintech coming up in all three years, showing the sector’s ability to provide exits to investors. SaaS is also common in both 2022 and 2023 showing the sector’s resilience in providing exits to investors.”

The analysis was done by tracking 252 secondary deals at 117 start-ups valued at $500 million or above in the last three years.

According to the study, in 2023 the startups saw an 80 per cent drop in the number of secondary deals compared to the previous year. The research firm tracked 13 secondary rounds across the 117 startups in 2023. The numbers were 84 and 155 in the years 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Primary funding dropped 62%

The study also showed a 62% year-on-year (YOY) drop in startup funding in 2023.

About ₹67,000 crores was raised in start-up funding in 2023 as compared to around ₹180,000 crores in 2022 and ₹242,000 crores raised in 2021 which was a peak year in Indian startup ecosystem.

The year 2023 witnessed a six-year low for the start-up ecosystem, as the funding numbers dropped below that of 2018.

There was a similar YOY drop of 72% in 2023 deal counts as compared to previous years. Primary funding rounds stood at 1,444 deals in 2023 as compared to 5000 odd deals in 2022.

Secondary and debt funding rounds were omitted for the analysis on primary rounds and only Indian companies have been considered, said a release from PrivateCircle.

“Even though funding rounds have slowed down, venture capital funds are sitting on ample dry powder. Funds usually have a 10-year cycle for investments, and they can only raise capital in the first three. Given that the cautious approach of investors has now continued for almost two years, we expect to see VC activity pick up pace later this year,” Dr. Loganathan said.

Lenskart raised biggest round

Mega $100 mn deals were definitely hard to come by in 2023 and so was the emergence of new unicorns. But the companies with strong business fundamentals did manage to raise big funding rounds, said the report.

Lenskart raised the biggest funding round of $500 million from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. This was followed by the likes of DMI Finance, PhonePe, CleanMax, Udaan, and others.

The $600 million fundraise of Flipkart was excluded from the study as the round was led by its parent entity Walmart.