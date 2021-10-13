Second Tunnel Boring Machine emerges at Shivajinagar

Vidhya burrowed 855 metres from Cantonment

After a gap of three weeks, one more Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) achieved a breakthrough on Wednesday. Vindhya tunnelled a distance of 855 metres from Cantonment underground metro station and came out at the south end of the proposed Shivajinagar underground station on the Pink Line.

On September 22, Urja had emerged at Shivajinagar after tunneling from Cantonment and became the first TBM to achieve breakthrough under phase II of Namma Metro project. TBM Vindhya burrowed a parallel tunnel to that created by Urja.

“When Urja came out at Shivajinagar, Vindhya was tunneling 70 meters away from Shivajinagar. As expected, Vindhya also emerged at the designated point on Wednesday morning,” said Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan.

The official said the TBM will be dismantled and transported to a landing shaft on the other side of Cantonment underground station. From there, it will build a tunnel towards Pottery Town. Under phase II of Namma Metro, the BMRCL has deployed nine TBMs to build a 14 km tunnel network.