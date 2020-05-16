Second train with 503 passengers reaches Bengaluru from Delhi

The second passenger train from New Delhi arrived at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station here. The train, with 503 passengers on board, reached the station at around 6.40 a.m. Railway officials said passengers were fully aware of institutional quarantine and no objections received this time.

Division Railway Manager (Bengaluru Division) Mr. Ashok Kumar Verma said, “Screening of passengers going on smoothly. All the passengers who had boarded the train at Delhi station are fully aware of quarantine protocol they need to follow. They have the copy of quarantine protocol handed over to them before boarding the train.”

Ten receiving booths per coach for screening passengers were set up by the South Western Railways (SWR). SWR, BBMP, Police and Health departments have deployed large number of officials and staff for the screening of the passengers and to escort them to quarantine facilities. No visitors were allowed inside the Railway station premises.

When asked about why there was a drop in the number of passengers arriving by the second train, the official said, “Before reaching Bengaluru, the train had stoppages at Secunderbad and other stations. People might have de-boarded the train at those locations as well.”

In the first train that reached Bengaluru on May 14, 553 people came to Bengaluru. Many passengers had alleged that they got to know about institutional quarantine only after boarding the train in Delhi. Officials had a tough time convincing them to undergo institutional quarantine and chaos ensued for hours.