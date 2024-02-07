Second phase of National Mental Health Survey to begin in a month

February 07, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The second phase of the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS-2) that will be planned and conducted by NIMHANS is all set to begin in a month. Preparations for NMHS-2 are underway, with goals to gather essential data for policy and programmes, address emerging mental health concerns, and establish comprehensive mechanisms to tackle mental health issues nationwide.

In 2014, concerned over the growing problem of mental health in India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare entrusted NIMHANS to study the mental health status in the country. Following that, the first National Mental Health Survey was undertaken during 2015-2016 in 12 States, covering nearly two-thirds of the population of the country. Karnataka was not part of the first survey, which indicated that around 150 million individuals had mental illnesses that required treatment in India. Conducted on a nationally representative sample of 34,802 individuals, the survey used a structured diagnostic instrument which is equivalent to clinical assessment.

Impact of COVID-19

NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy told The Hindu on Wednesday, February 7, that in addition to the themes appraised in NMHS-1, the second phase of the national survey (NMHS-2) would enquire into emerging issues such as the impact of COVID-19. “NMHS-2 is being planned across all 28 States and 8 Union Territories in the country,” she said.

“The survey will look into mental health issues among tribal populations, the impact of climate change and disasters, perinatal and geriatric issues related to mental health, behavioural addiction such as social media and gaming addiction among other aspects,” she said.

“A Mental Health System Assessment will also be conducted, involving Centres of Excellence and educational institutions. It would also include a component of evaluation of the District Mental Health Program (DMHP),” Dr. Murthy said.

Mental morbidity

Girish N. Rao, Professor of Epidemiology at NIMHANS, who is one of the Principal Investigators of the NMHS-2 and was also part of NMHS-1, said the first national survey had estimated the burden of mental health problems and healthcare-seeking patterns.

The NMHS-1 had revealed that the prevalence of mental morbidity was very high in urban centres, where there is a higher prevalence of schizophrenia, mood disorders and neurotic or stress-related disorders. This could be due to fast-paced lifestyles, stress, complexities of living, a breakdown of support systems and challenges of economic instability, he said..

Expected outcomes

“NMHS-2 is aimed at estimating the prevalence, assessing disability and care pathways, examining socio-economic impact, and characterising mental disorders in vulnerable populations. We will study the prevalence estimates of anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance use disorders (alcohol and tobacco dependence), somatoform disorders, illness anxiety disorders, internet and gaming disorders including technology addiction at the State and national level,” Dr. Girish explained.

Another expected outcome of the second phase is an assessment of the burden of illness on the family, he added.

