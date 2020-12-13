Second mega e-Lok Adalat on December 19

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority will conduct the second round of mega e-Lok Adalat on December 19 across all districts in the State to resolve select types of cases pending in courts through amicable solution.
In a press release, the KSLSA has stated that 19.81 lakh cases are pending for adjudication in various courts in the State and of these cases, around 2,48,620 have been identified as fit for settlement through mega e-Lok Adalat.
The first mega e-Lok Adalat held in September had witnessed settlement of a record 1.15 lakh cases as it was the first one held only through videoconferencing facility.
In the ensuing e-Lok Adalat, the participation of litigants would be either by physical presence or through videoconference, the KSLSA’s statement said.
The cases related to motor vehicle accident compensation, compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce cases, and family court matters (except divorce cases) would be eligible for settlement in e-Lok Adalat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath