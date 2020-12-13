Second mega e-Lok Adalat on December 19

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority will conduct the second round of mega e-Lok Adalat on December 19 across all districts in the State to resolve select types of cases pending in courts through amicable solution.

In a press release, the KSLSA has stated that 19.81 lakh cases are pending for adjudication in various courts in the State and of these cases, around 2,48,620 have been identified as fit for settlement through mega e-Lok Adalat.

The first mega e-Lok Adalat held in September had witnessed settlement of a record 1.15 lakh cases as it was the first one held only through videoconferencing facility.

In the ensuing e-Lok Adalat, the participation of litigants would be either by physical presence or through videoconference, the KSLSA’s statement said.

The cases related to motor vehicle accident compensation, compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce cases, and family court matters (except divorce cases) would be eligible for settlement in e-Lok Adalat.