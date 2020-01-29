Second labourer dies after entering pit in Shivajinagar

A labourer who entered a pit that he and his colleague had been hired to clean on January 25 died on Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Muniyanna and Siddappa (19) had been engaged by the SSBS Jain Trust in Shivajinagar to clean the pit.

“When Siddappa entered it, he stopped communicating with the others. Worried, Muniyanna went inside to rescue him, but also fell unconscious. A third labourer, with the help of members of the trust, rushed to their aid and alerted the fire and emergency services,” the police said.

The men were taken to the nearby Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital where Siddappa was declared dead. Muniyanna was being treated in the ICU but passed away on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Social activist Narasimhamurthy, who registered a complaint with the Commercial Street police on behalf of the victims, alleged that the pit was clogged with sewage.

The police have booked the manager, trustee and other members of the SSBS Jain Sangh Trust charging them under the SC/ST( Prevention of Atrocities Act), the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, Section 341 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Trilok Chand, vice president was arrested and remanded to judicial custody while others in the case are absconding