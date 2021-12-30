Second husband, minor daughter held for murder of realtor

Five others too have been arrested

Electronics City police arrested seven persons, including the victim’s second husband, for the murder of a realtor on Hosa Road on December 27.

The police also arrested the daughter of the deceased, Archana Reddy, for allegedly abetting the murder.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar, Santosh, Anoop, Anand, Narendra and Deepak, and the minor daughter. Naveen is the second husband of Archana Reddy.

On December 27 night, Naveen Kumar followed the SUV of Archana Reddy, 42, who was returning home with her son and other family members.

The accused intercepted the car at Hosa Road junction, dragged her out and hacked her to death in front of her minor son, police said.

The police later tracked down Naveen Kumar and his associate Santosh. Based on information given by them, they arrested the others.

Police have learnt that Naveen Kumar and Archana Reddy used to fight over financial issues. The couple had approached the Jigani police twice and had been counselled.

Naveen Kumar decided to eliminate Archana Reddy to take over her property. He took the help of Archana's daughter, who passed on information to him about Archana's movements, police said.

The police have seized a car, bikes and lethal weapons used by the accused for the murder