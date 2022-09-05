Second highest rain this monsoon in last 51 years: BBMP chief

Bengaluru Bureau Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 22:39 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Monday said that the monsoon rain received this year is the second highest in the city since 1971.

Speaking to reporters, he said that in 1998 the city received 725mm, while this year, starting from 1 June to 5 September, the city saw 709 mm rainfall.

IMD officials said Bengaluru received a record amount of 131.6 mm rainfall on Sunday, making it the third highest single-day rainfall the city has ever recorded.

Previously, 18 cm of rainfall was recorded in one day in 1988 and 132.3 mm rainfall was recorded in 2014.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nath said that from the last week, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura, and East zones have been affected majorly.

Moderate showers continued to pound the city on Monday and there will be no respite for the next few days, as the India Meteorological Society (IMD) has forecasted that showers will continue till September 8.

The weatherman has also sounded yellow alerts on Tuesday and Thursday for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

“Due to a trough lying between North Interior Karnataka and Kanyakumari, and an upper air cyclonic circulation situated above Kanyakumari and neighbouring areas, the state of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka will experience rainfall for the next few days” said a scientist in IMD Bengaluru.

