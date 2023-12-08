HamberMenu
Second edition of Tamil Book Festival in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Tamil Journalists Association, which was inaugurated on December 1, is happening at the Institution of Engineers campus, Dr Ambedkar Veedhi in Bengaluru. It concludes on December 10.

December 08, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Tamil Book Festival organised by the Karnataka Tamil Journalists Association, which was inaugurated on December 1, is happening at the Institution of Engineers campus, Dr Ambedkar Veedhi in Bengaluru. It concludes on December 10.

On Friday, December 8, Padma Shri awardee and former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Mylswamy Annadurai will be taking part in an interaction titled ‘Face-to-face with the Scientist’, where over 200 students from different schools and colleges of Karnataka will take part.

A.V. Mathiazhagan, general secretary of the association, said that since the launch of the festival, they have handed over cash prize of over ₹1 lakh to students who have won in various competitions, including quiz, Tamil language skill competition, essay writing, debate etc.

“Visitors get a chance to buy Tamil, English, Kannada books and witness the performance of Tamil martial art Silambattam. They will also get to know the numerous traditional games of India that we have forgotten today,’‘ said Mr. Mathiazhagan.

