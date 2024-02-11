Second edition of Khel Khoj organised at Reva University

February 11, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

REVA University, on Saturday, hosted the second edition of Khel Khoj to revitalise traditional and indigenous games on its campus. The event witnessed hundreds of enthusiastic children and teenagers actively participating the games.

Manjunath Prasad N., Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, who inaugurated the programme, said, “Our heritage, languages, sports and games have a long history attached. They have lost their sheen due to the Western influence. Hence, it is important to revive age-old and traditional games.“ He added that games and sports play an important role in the lives of students, besides improving mental skills and enhancing teamwork and booting confidence.

D. Carthigueane, NSS Regional Director, GoI, guest of honour, in his address said, “I believe that this is the right time to revive forgotten games and bring them back for the students. He said that initiatives such as Khel Khoj will pique students’ interest in their culture, tradition and ancient games.

Umesh S. Raju, Pro-Chancellor of REVA University, said over 35 traditional games from across the nation featured in this edition of Khel Khoj.