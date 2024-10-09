Second edition of #CultureKatte to showcase the syncretic tradition of nadaswaram, honour Sheik Chinna Moulana

Nadaswaram artists Sheik Mahboob Subhani and Khaleeshabi Mahaboob, both Padma Shri awardees and disciples of the legendary nadaswaram artist Sheik Chinna Moulana, will perform in Bengaluru on October 11, Friday, at the Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavangudi, at the second edition of #CultureKatte.

The event will be held by #ReclaimConstitution in association with the International Institute of Art Culture & Democracy (IIACD) and R.R. Naik Seva Trust during this Dasara season to showcase India’s syncretic art traditions and initiate conversations on culture and the Constitution.

The performance also coincides with the birth centenary of Sheik Chinna Moulana, the legendary Nadaswaram artist and Padma Shri awardee who was widely revered for his role in upholding and enriching the syncretic tradition of this classical South Indian wind instrument.

The event aims to honour his contributions to the syncretic tradition and his music which became a bridge between communities.

Upholding syncretic values

“Born in 1924, Sheik Chinna Moulana carried forward a tradition that seamlessly blended religious and cultural elements, transcending the boundaries of Hindu-Muslim divisions. His music is a testament to the deep interconnection of these communities, particularly in the sphere of temple music,” read a release from #ReclaimConstitution.

He dedicated his art to the service of temples, especially the Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam.

Prominent students of Sheik Chinna Moulana include his grandsons Kasim and Babu. In the list of his students are also the husband and wife duo Sheik Mahboob Subhani and Khaleeshabi Mahaboob, who continue this legacy of syncretic tradition. Khaleeshabi Mahaboob is one of the few women to have taken up the nadaswaram professionally.

“They have not only preserved the rich repertoire of classical ragas and compositions but also perpetuated the spirit of inclusivity that their guru championed. ... Together, this husband-and-wife duo represents the continuity of a practice that transcends gender and religious barriers,” the release said.

Documentary and panel discussion

The event will also feature the screening of a documentary about Sheik Chinna Moulana and a panel discussion about the Syncretic traditions of India. The panellists include historian Mohamed Kaleemulla, Historian and Professor Samira Junaid, Azim Premji University.

The first edition of #CultureKatte during Dasara 2023 showcased syncretic traditions such as the Rivayat songs of Muharram sung by Hindus in Agasanur of North Karnataka, the Rudra Veena tradition of the Dagars and the Mappila Ramayana of Kerala.