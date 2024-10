The second edition of Canara Bank marathon 2024 featuring 3k, 5k and 10k runs will be held on November 24, 2024, at Kanteerava stadium, to promote physical health, unity and a happier lifestyle.

The bank on Thursday, unveiled the marathon shirt. K. Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director, Bhavendra Kumar, Ashok Chandra, Debashish Mukherjee, and Hardip Singh Ahluwalia, Executive Directors, were present on the occasion.