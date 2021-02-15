Second dose of vaccination in Karnataka to begin on February 15

15 February 2021 07:39 IST

Karnataka is all set to start the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers on Monday. Vaccine coverage across the State was low on Sunday: 2.3% of the targeted healthcare and frontline workers were given a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. While 1,864 people were scheduled to get vaccinated, only 44 received the shot.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 4,96,603 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far cumulatively, out of the targeted 1,11,0217.

Meanwhile, 414 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 9,45,270. Two people succumbed to the virus: one in Kalaburagi and another in Bengaluru Urban. As per the bulletin, there are currently 5836 active cases, with 132 patients in ICUs. As many as 486 people were discharged on Sunday.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48%.

A total of 60,876 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 57,953 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,79,56,031.