Second dose of vaccination in Karnataka to begin on February 15

Karnataka is all set to start the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers on Monday. Vaccine coverage across the State was low on Sunday: 2.3% of the targeted healthcare and frontline workers were given a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. While 1,864 people were scheduled to get vaccinated, only 44 received the shot.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 4,96,603 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far cumulatively, out of the targeted 1,11,0217.
414 new cases
Meanwhile, 414 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 9,45,270. Two people succumbed to the virus: one in Kalaburagi and another in Bengaluru Urban. As per the bulletin, there are currently 5836 active cases, with 132 patients in ICUs. As many as 486 people were discharged on Sunday.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.48%.
A total of 60,876 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 57,953 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,79,56,031.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath