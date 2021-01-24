Second consignment of 1,46,240 Covaxin doses arrives in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday received the second consignment of 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin. With this, the State has got 1,66,240 doses of Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The fresh consignment has been stored in the walk-in coolers at the State vaccine store near Anand Rao Circle.

The first consignment, of 20,000 doses, was sent to the State on January 15 and was distributed for use in the districts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Ballari, and Chamarajanagar.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), told The Hindu that the State had so far received 17,18,240 doses of vaccine, including 15,52,000 doses of Covishield that were sent in two consignments. “We have got more than 17 lakh vaccine doses in the State warehouses for the more than eight lakh health workers registered so far. So this will cover both their doses,” he said.

“We are yet to work out the allocation of the additional Covaxin doses. So far, 2,060 healthcare workers have been vaccinated with Covaxin. Both vaccines are completely safe and the concerns regarding Covaxin are unwarranted,” he said.

Pointing out that the State had stepped up measures to clear misconceptions and reduce vaccine hesitancy, Mr. Akhtar said, “Overall, 1,84,154 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the State so far. Our aim is to complete the first dose of vaccination of the registered workers at the earliest.”

Only in Bengaluru Urban

Meanwhile, on Saturday vaccination was held only in Bengaluru Urban. State Deputy Director (Immunisation) Rajani Nageshrao said vaccination was undertaken only in Bengaluru for data reconciliation. Of the total 10,065 beneficiaries targeted for vaccination on the eighth day (Saturday) after the drive began, 3,669 got vaccinated, registering a coverage of 36%. Overall, the State has achieved 56% coverage, with 1,84,154 of the targeted 3,28,478 beneficiaries vaccinated so far.

Nine Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported so far in the State. No adverse events were reported on Saturday.

Consent forms in Kannada soon

Following complaints that consent forms for Covaxin were only available in English, the State has got the consent forms translated into Kannada. “We have asked all the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to make sure that Kannada consent forms are made available to those who do not want English forms,” Mr. Akhtar said.

He said the complaints had been brought to the notice of Bharat Biotech, the company developing Covaxin. “We have got the forms translated in coordination with the company. The forms will be available from next week,” he said.