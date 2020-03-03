Second case against anti-CAA graffiti

The principal of Hasnath College for Women on Dickenson Road filed a complaint with the Halasuru police on Monday after staff found anti-Citizenship Amendment Act slogans and text against Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrawled on the compound wall on Sunday night.
Based on a complaint by the principal, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act and also under Section 505 (2) (creating hatred and enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code.
“We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity to identify the accused,” said a police officer.
This is the second such complaint registered with the Halasuru police this week. On Monday, anti-CAA, ‘Free Kashmir’ and anti-Narendra Modi graffiti was discovered on the wall of the army officers' residential quarters, which is also on Dickenson Road.
