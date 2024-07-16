ADVERTISEMENT

‘Second airport in Bengaluru will be within 50-70 km from city’

Published - July 16, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister M.B. Patil and Congress MLC K. Govindaraj in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The proposed second airport in Bengaluru is expected to be located within 50 to 60 km from the city. Industries Minister M.B. Patil said that seven to eight locations, including Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, Kunigal Road and Kanakapura Road are being considered based on load factor and connectivity.

“The airport will be located considering the interest of Bengaluru and Karnataka. It will take about seven to eight years to complete land acquisition and the exclusivity provided to KIAL comes to an end in 2033. The location will be chosen on the basis of merit,” he told Legislative Council.

In response to BJP member K.S. Naveen who urged the government to locate the airport between Tumakuru and Chitradurga that would help in the development of central Karnataka, the Minister said: “We do not have any such proposal. We can consider a district airport for Chitradurga”.

