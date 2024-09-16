Seat reservation racket: Two employees of Railways booked

The city railway police have registered a cheating and forgery case against two employees of Indian Railways, who allegedly tried to get six berths reserved by forging a recommendation letter purportedly from the office of the Minister of State for Railways two years ago.

Based on a complaint by R. Ramanathan, Chief Reservation Supervisor, the police booked Jackson Stalin and Jitendra Kumar recently for further investigation.

Mr. Ramanathan in July 2022 received a request from the office of then Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, containing six passenger name record numbers (PNRs) for the release of head office quota for Train No. 12295 Sanghamitra Express that had already been allotted.

The request was sent to the Commercial Controller, Chennai, who sought to verify the veracity of the request. The office of the Minister of State for Railways said that the request had not originated from there and that it was fake.

Meanwhile, the vigilance branch of South-Western Railway had referred the case for a fact-finding inquiry to the Railway Protection Force, Bengaluru division, on the advice of the Railway Board.

The inquiry had revealed an organised racket of obtaining confirmed berths through the head office quota with the involvement of Jackson Stalin and Jitendra Kumar in collusion with outsiders through forgery and impersonation of VIPs and other officials of the Railways.

