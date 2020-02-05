Searching for the ideal jackfruit variety

In about a year from now, you can relish tender vegetable jackfruit that will have the highest dietary fibre content among vegetarian foods.

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research’s Tumakuru-based Central Horticultural Experimental Station (CHES) is in the process of finalising such a variety, according to CHES head Dr. Karunakaran.

He told The Hindu on the sidelines of the National Horticulture Fair on Wednesday that already three vegetable jackfruit varieties with dietary fibre content ranging from 11 to 13% had been identified.

Chemical profiling of these varieties, identified in farmers’ fields in Tumakuru district, had already been done. However, it would take another one year to zero in on a variety that is not only rich in fibre content, but can also be cooked, the scientist said. The emphasis was being given to dietary content as this aspect was too low in the normal vegetable food varieties of Indians, he said.

The task of identifying such a variety had become complex as the CHES is also looking at the kind of variety whose taste suits people’s choice.

“Earlier, we used to classify all the jackfruit varieties that are smaller and have lesser latex as tender vegetable varieties. But now, we conducted a survey in jackfruit consuming areas of Karnataka and Kerala to understand the preferences of people,” he explained.

We are also looking at dual purpose jackfruit variety, which not only has higher dietary fibre content and can be used as vegetable varieties in cooking, but can also be consumed as fruits, he said.

People queue up for Siddu jackfruit saplings

The demand for Siddu variety of jackfruit appears to be growing. People stood in a queue on Wednesday at the sales counter hours before the sale started at the National Horticulture Fair.

This jackfruit variety with deep coppery red flakes, which is tasty and also has high nutritive value, has become popular after IIHR identified this unique variety grown in the farm of S.S. Paramesha and named it ‘Siddu’ after his father who had planted it.

“Such was the rush to buy these plants that we decided to introduce rationing and provided only three plants per person,” said Dr. Karunakaran, head of IIHR’s Tumakuru-based Central Horticultural Experimental Station (CHES) and the scientist who identified this unique tree.