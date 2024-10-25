Search operations at Babusapalya building collapse site continue

Rescue operations at the site of the building collapse in Babusapalya continued on the third day to trace another person who is suspected to be buried under the debris. After several hours of search, the police and the NDRF teams called off the search on Thursday and are likely to resume on Friday, a police officer said.

The missing person, according to the police, is Elumalai, the contractor and supervisor of the building, who was also charged in the FIR.

The CCTV camera footage analysed by the police found that a man was rushing towards the building from a nearby shed while it was collapsing. The police are searching for him and are unsure if he is trapped.

At least eight people have died after the six-storey building in Anjanadri Layout in Babusapalya collapsed on Tuesday.

The Hennur police on Thursday produced Muniraju Reddy and his son Bhuvan Reddy, and Muniyappa, the contractor till the construction of the fourth floor of the building, before the magistrate and they were remanded in judicial custody.