Seal non-residential buildings with overdue property taxes: BBMP Chief Commissioner tells RR Nagar zone officials

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath inspected several ongoing development projects in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone on November 8 as part of the chief commissioner’s routine zonal visit. He directed officials to seal non-residential buildings with overdue property taxes in the RR Nagar zone, prioritising outstanding accounts and recovery cases.

Mr. Giri Nath inspected the white-topping project on the 950-meter stretch of MEI Road in Yeshwantpur.

With clearance from traffic police, the work has been underway for the past month, closing one lane completely for construction.

The project includes upgrades to stormwater drain, sanitary lines, utility ducts, chambers, and pedestrian walkways.

He directed officials to expedite the work and submit weekly progress reports, emphasising that the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

At the Anti-Birth Control (ABC) center near Sumanahalli, which is undergoing renovations, he noted that the center previously handled 50 procedures, and post-renovation, it will be able to accommodate up to 80. He urged officials to complete the work within a month to begin operations.

Additionally, a separate center for dogs recovering from canine distemper was inspected, with instructions for proper maintenance.

During a visit to the Assistant Revenue Office in Laggere, Mr. Giri Nath interacted with the public and provided information on acquiring ekhatas for property transfer. After observing that the help desk was on the second floor, he recommended moving the signage to the ground floor for easier access.

Mr. Giri Nath inspected Nagabhavi lake, a 4.7-acre water body, and reviewed the ongoing fencing work.

Observing sewage water entering the lake via the adjacent stormwater drain, he directed officials to build a barrier to prevent this, allowing only rainwater runoff to flow into the lake.

Additionally, he instructed the officials to fence an adjacent empty park area following a boundary survey.

During a visit to the Indira Canteen in Kottigepalya, citizens praised the quality of meals, especially the recent addition of ragi mudde. After tasting the mudde, sambar, and curd rice, Mr. Giri Nath expressed satisfaction with the quality and asked officials to maintain the standard.

