 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seal non-residential buildings with overdue property taxes: BBMP Chief Commissioner tells RR Nagar zone officials

During a visit to the Assistant Revenue Office in Laggere, Mr. Giri Nath interacted with the public and provided information on acquiring ekhatas for property transfer

Published - November 08, 2024 03:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited R. R. Nagar zone in Bengaluru on November 8, 2024.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited R. R. Nagar zone in Bengaluru on November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath inspected several ongoing development projects in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone on November 8 as part of the chief commissioner’s routine zonal visit. He directed officials to seal non-residential buildings with overdue property taxes in the RR Nagar zone, prioritising outstanding accounts and recovery cases.

Mr. Giri Nath inspected the white-topping project on the 950-meter stretch of MEI Road in Yeshwantpur. 

With clearance from traffic police, the work has been underway for the past month, closing one lane completely for construction. 

The project includes upgrades to stormwater drain, sanitary lines, utility ducts, chambers, and pedestrian walkways.

He directed officials to expedite the work and submit weekly progress reports, emphasising that the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline.

At the Anti-Birth Control (ABC) center near Sumanahalli, which is undergoing renovations, he noted that the center previously handled 50 procedures, and post-renovation, it will be able to accommodate up to 80. He urged officials to complete the work within a month to begin operations.

Additionally, a separate center for dogs recovering from canine distemper was inspected, with instructions for proper maintenance.

During a visit to the Assistant Revenue Office in Laggere, Mr. Giri Nath interacted with the public and provided information on acquiring ekhatas for property transfer. After observing that the help desk was on the second floor, he recommended moving the signage to the ground floor for easier access.

Mr. Giri Nath inspected Nagabhavi lake, a 4.7-acre water body, and reviewed the ongoing fencing work. 

Observing sewage water entering the lake via the adjacent stormwater drain, he directed officials to build a barrier to prevent this, allowing only rainwater runoff to flow into the lake.

Additionally, he instructed the officials to fence an adjacent empty park area following a boundary survey.

During a visit to the Indira Canteen in Kottigepalya, citizens praised the quality of meals, especially the recent addition of ragi mudde. After tasting the mudde, sambar, and curd rice, Mr. Giri Nath expressed satisfaction with the quality and asked officials to maintain the standard.

Published - November 08, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.