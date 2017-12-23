Screening of Puneet’s Anjaniputra stayed

Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Anjaniputra, which has been running successfully in 400 screens across the State since Thursday, faced a legal hurdle on Saturday with the city civil court staying its screening till next hearing on January 2.

The court stayed the screening after admitting a petition filed by a team of advocates. The petitioners said the film “brought disgrace to advocates community through the dialogue of a police officer.” The court ordered suspension of screening from Saturday. However, with the notice still to reach distributors and exhibitors, shows went on uninterrupted.

Besides releasing in over 400 screens across the State, the film is being screened in 50 centres in the international circuit. Anjaniputra is a remake of Tamil film Poojai starring Vishal. The film was cleared by the CBFC, which accorded it U/A certificate without cuts.

Director Harsha told the media that he regretted that the advocates had not contacted the producer or director and aired their discontentment. “If they had done so, we would have muted the dialogue by taking the permission of CBFC,” he said. They could have even approached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to sort out the issue, he added.

M.N. Kumar, producer, said he learnt about the stay through the court website and was yet to receive a copy of the order. “I will consult our legal team before moving forward. I don’t find anything objectionable in the dialogue,” he said. He added that they had not been given the opportunity to defend themselves.

According to the petitioners, the film “humiliates the advocate community” in the guise of entertainment and freedom of expression. “We demand a public apology from the producer and director and removal of the dialogue,” said advocate Narayanaswamy, adding that they had “great respect” for Puneet Rajkumar.