Scrap shop owner among three arrested in Bengaluru for torturing labourer to death over theft charge

April 10, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ramamurthynagar police on Monday arrested a scrap shop owner and two of his associates on the charge of allegedly detaining a 35-year-old labourer illegally for a week, torturing him before killing him, and dumping his body in a storm-water drain.

The accused had even recorded the video of the torture on a mobile phone which helped the police to zero in on them. The accused have been identified as Prashanth, 34, who owned a gujari shop on Nagawara main road and his associates Sheikh Zabiulla, 26, and Shabaz, 28.

The deceased was identified as Saifulla, a resident of D.J. Halli. He owned a horse carriage to transport materials, and would often visit Prashanth for work.

According to the police, Prashanth noticed frequent thefts at his junk shop and kept a watch, before allegedly catching Saifullah red-handed when he visited the shop at night to steal the materials.

The trio locked him in a room and tortured him for a week, as a result of which Saifulla succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

According to the police, the trio transported the body and dumped it in a storm-water drain near Sadahalli bridge in Kasturinagar.

The next day, the D.J. Halli police recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death. The police also shared the details of the deceased with other stations and pasted posters to ascertain the identity.

Meanwhile, family members went to Prashanth to inquire about Saifullah, but were shooed away.

Later, the accused Zabiullah even joined the family members to search for Saifullah to not only create an alibi but also to know their movements.

Unable to find his whereabouts, the family approached the police station to file a missing complaint on April 6. At the station, the deceased’s brother Fayazullah noticed the poster of Saifullah and identified his brother and shared the details.

In his statement to the police, he also suspected Prashanth’s role as Saifullah had discussed with him about Prashanth’s harassment a few days before he went missing.

Based on this, the police picked up Prashanth for questioning and later recovered the video of Saifullah being tortured from his phone.

A detailed questioning led Prashanth to confess to the crime. Based on the confession, the police arrested Zabiullah and Shabaz, charging them with murder and other charges related to the crime.