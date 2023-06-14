Scooterist killed on Magadi road

June 14, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old canter driver was killed after a speeding truck knocked down the scooter he was riding, on Magadi road on Wednesday morning.

The deceased Somashekhar was returning home from work when the truck in a rash, and negligent manner lost control and jumped the divider, and collided with the scooter. Due to the impact of the collision the scooter was crushed, and Somashekhar was killed on the spot.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, and seized the truck for further investigations.

