Scooterist killed in hit-and-run case

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 21:55 IST

A 28-year-old scooter rider was killed in a hit-and-run case reported on Muthyalamma flyover on MES ring road in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased, Sachin Hebbare, was going towards Hebbal when the accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. The Jalahalli traffic police suspect that the unidentified vehicle knocked down the scooter and ran over the rider, killing him on the spot.

Passers-by, who noticed the accident, alerted the police, who shifted the body to M.S. Ramaiah hospital for post-mortem. The police are now gathering the CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the vehicle.

