Scooterist booked under cheating for masking registration number plate

November 26, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police booked a 22-year-old private firm employee on the charge of cheating for plying his scooter by masking his registration number plates to hoodwink enforcement cameras.

The accused, Channabasava, a resident of New Thippasandra, had pasted a sticker on the registration number plate at the back to hide a few numbers and was moving around to avoid fines through enforcement cameras.

Based on a complaint filed by a member of the public, the traffic police tracked down the accused and booked him for cheating and seized his bike.

The case was further referred to the jurisdictional Byappanahalli police for further investigation. The traffic police have launched a drive against motorists for masking registration plates and are booking cases against them.

