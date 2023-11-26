HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scooterist booked under cheating for masking registration number plate

November 26, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police booked a 22-year-old private firm employee on the charge of cheating for plying his scooter by masking his registration number plates to hoodwink enforcement cameras.

The accused, Channabasava, a resident of New Thippasandra, had pasted a sticker on the registration number plate at the back to hide a few numbers and was moving around to avoid fines through enforcement cameras.

Based on a complaint filed by a member of the public, the traffic police tracked down the accused and booked him for cheating and seized his bike.

The case was further referred to the jurisdictional Byappanahalli police for further investigation. The traffic police have launched a drive against motorists for masking registration plates and are booking cases against them.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.