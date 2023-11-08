Scooter rider involved in 39 traffic violation cases caught

November 08, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police, while investigating a road rage incident, have caught a petrol station attendant involved in at least 39 traffic violation cases in the last year.

The accused, Rohith, 20, who was riding triples on a scooter, broke the side mirror of a car that was passing by on Kanakapura main road on Sunday. The car driver managed to take the scooter’s picture and uploaded it on social media, seeking action from the traffic police.

Constable Manjunath was assigned the job of tracking down the vehicle. The accused had masked one digit on the registration plate on the back of the scooter with a sticker. Since the police had the scooter’s description, they started checking the correct registration number with different possibilities and zeroed in on the accused. The scooter was registered in the name of the mother of the accused.

The police found that the same scooter had 39 violations pending against it, a majority of them for riding without the helmet and rash and negligent driving. The traffic police slapped a fine of ₹19,500 and also booked another case under section 279 (riding a vehicle in a negligent manner, thereby endangering human life) against the accused and handed him over to their law and order counterparts for further action.