Scooter rider abducts IT employee, escapes with gold valuables

December 12, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking a lift from an unknown scooter rider proved costly for a 29-year-old IT firm employee, who was abducted and robbed of his valuables worth ₹1.6 lakh.

The victim, Mallikarjun M., a resident of Chikkabegur, was waiting for transport on Thursday night. After he did not find any, he stopped a scooter rider, seeking a lift till the Silk Board junction.

According to the police, the motorist agreed and the duo went to pick up liquor and food. Mr. Mallikarjun even offered drinks to him.

While on the way, the scooter driver took a detour on the pretext of delivering food to his friend. The accused took Mr. Mallikarjun to an isolated place, while one of his associates joined him and followed them on another scooter, according the police.

The accused stopped the scooter, dragged Mr. Mallikarjun down and stole his gold chain and three gold rings worth ₹1.6 lakh, before speeding away, said the police.

Mr. Mallikarjun returned home and narrated his ordeal to his friends before filing a complaint with the police. He also took down the registration number of one of the scooters and gave it to the police. The police are now on the lookout for the accused.

