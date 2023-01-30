ADVERTISEMENT

Scissor found in catering truck at KIA entrance, two arrested

January 30, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kempegowda International Airport police registered an FIR against the truck driver and a security officer after they found a scissor in the catering truck entering the airport on January 25.

Sachin Kapoor, security officer with the CISF, who checked the truck carrying catering material that was supposed to be delivered to a domestic flight, found the scissor along with the catering products.

The truck driver Babul Patel and security officer Anil Kumar escorting the truck have been handed over to the police for further questioning. In his complaint, Mr. Kapoor said that scissor is a banned item as per the aviation security order of Aircraft Act.

The police had arrested the duo and they were later released on bail. Though the duo claimed they carried it accidentally, probe is on to ascertain if there is any foul play, a police officer said.

