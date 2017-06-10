With little preparation to control crowd at the Kengeri Station, where the Science Express has made a halt for three days, there was utter mayhem on Saturday. Thousands on students, teachers and parents thronged the exhibition. By afternoon, over 50,000 people visited the small station. With no space on the foot-over-bridge, students were forced to cross the railway tracks. While some got to see the exhibition after waiting for hours, others had to go back disappointed.
Science Express: Chaos reigns at Kengeri Station
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Other Slideshows
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X