Sci560, an exhibition looking at Bengaluru’s rich science history, launched 

Bengaluru has the responsibility of advancing science on the global stage, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at the inauguration of Sci560, a new exhibition at the Science Gallery in the city.

Dr. Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd. and Biocon Biologics Ltd., added that the Science Gallery, an institution that connects science and society, could provide support in that direction. “This is a unique model where academia, private philanthropy and government have come together to create a world-class institution,” said Dr. Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of the institution’s board.

Hybrid exhibition

This hybrid exhibition, whose name is a portmanteau of Bengaluru’s pincode 560 and the word ‘science’, highlights the city’s rich science history through a collection of objects that shaped its growth. These include exhibits pertaining to the Kolar Gold Fields neutrino experiments, the world-famous Bangalore Torpedo developed by the Madras Engineer Group, as well as three generations of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Ltd., among others.

According to Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director of Science Gallery, Bengaluru, the exhibition explores Bengaluru as India’s most recognised military-industrial-academic complex. “A dynamic 20th century has shaped this city of new science and engineering. We invite citizens and visitors to explore some of the ideas, individuals and institutions that made this possible,” she said at the event.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Saturday. “I am thrilled to be part of this celebration of Bengaluru’s rich history of science and research, a legacy that has been pivotal in shaping not only our city but also the scientific trajectory of our nation,” said Mr. Boseraju, pointing out that Bengaluru has been home to some of India’s most prestigious scientific institutions, including Indian Institute of Science, National Centre for Biological Sciences, and Indian Space Research Organisation.

“These institutions have not only advanced the frontiers of science but have also fostered a culture of experimentation and innovation that continues to thrive,” he said.

Other dignitaries included Rohini Nilekani, Pavan Kumar Malapati, Ekroop Caur, and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Spirit of innovation

Ms. Nilekani, chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, which supported this exhibition, said: “For centuries, Bengaluru has uniquely demonstrated a spirit of innovation and inquiry. It has been the hub of scientific experimentation and institutional excellence.”

Ms. Nilekani, also a board member of Science Gallery, Bengaluru, added that she has wanted to showcase this spirit to its citizens for years and that the gallery was a perfect public space to do so. “Now is the time for the larger public, especially the youth, to engage more freely with the city’s institutions and to be inspired, to be proud, and to weft a scientific thread into the cultural fabric of our city. Sci560 is a brilliant instance of a collaborative, creative step in this direction,” she said.

