Schools to stop online classes if parents don’t pay fees

Managements claim that they are unable to pay their staff

Private schools affiliated to the State board have threatened to stop online classes from November 30 for students who have not paid the fees for the 2020-21 academic year. This, despite the fact that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is yet to give permission to school managements to collect fees for the second term.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that schools that do not have a large corpus were unable to pay their staff. “The Association has time and again requested the government to issue an order asking all parents to pay the fees, without which schools say they will not be able to conduct online classes,” he said.

After a request from managements, the State government had allowed schools to collect fees for the first term. However, many private schools claim that less than 30% of parents paid up. In some schools, parents have reportedly given only ₹500 or ₹1,000 as registration fees to complete the admission process.

“Schools have been conducting online classes without collecting fees. From December onwards, we will stop classes for those students who have not paid the fees. Many parents have not even paid for the previous academic year,” Mr. Kumar added.

Many of the parents have raised objections to this ‘threat’ and said that they will not pay the entire fees for this year until physical classes resume.

“The cost of running the school and merely conducting online classes is not the same. School managements should reduce the fees,” said Sandesh R., whose children study in a private school in Bengaluru.