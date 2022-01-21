Schools to remain shut in Bengaluru till January 29

Elsewhere schools to be closed for three days if cases are below 5

With the positive rate for COVID-19 at 14.12% among schoolchildren in Bengaluru city, all schools and colleges will remain shut in the city till January 29, except classes for 10th, 11th and 12thstandard students.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday took a decision on opening of schools and colleges in Bengaluru urban district on January 29.

The district education and health department officials, including deputy commissioners, district health officers, block education officers, tahsildars, have been instructed to take decisions on opening of schools in the districts depending on the number of cases.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said officials have been told to take school as a unit and decide its opening based on the number of cases. The officials have been told to close schools for three days if cases are less than five. Schools would remain closed for seven days if cases were more, the minister said.

COVID-19 test was conducted for 5.33 lakh students in the age group of 6-15 years. Only 5.94% of students tested positive, he said.

The positive rate was the highest in Bengaluru Urban – 14.12%, Bengaluru Rural – 8.84%, Tumakuru – 11.8%, Mysuru- 7.65%, Kolar – 7.41% and Hassan – 6.88% among students studying in Class I to X, he said. In 13 districts, the positivity rate among school students was less than 5%, Mr. Nagesh said.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to closely monitor positivity rate among schoolchildren and make arrangement for providing timely treatment, the minister said.